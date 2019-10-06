Dr. Stephen Petrofsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Petrofsky, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stephen Petrofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Pediatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Petrofsky works at
Locations
Stephen Petrofsky, DPM2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 206, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6988Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petrofsky and his team offer expertise, courteous and caring service. I definitely recommend their services.
About Dr. Stephen Petrofsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821051160
Education & Certifications
- Kensington Hospital
- St Mary's Hospital
- Pennsylvania College of Pediatric Medicine
Dr. Petrofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrofsky works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrofsky.
