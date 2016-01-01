Dr. Peterson accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Peterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Peterson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cebu Drs Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Peterson works at
Locations
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Peterson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1245203892
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Cebu Drs Coll Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson speaks Hindi and Spanish.
