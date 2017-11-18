Dr. Stephen Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Peters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
Roseville2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 175, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-2146
- 2 685 Twelve Bridges Dr Ste G, Lincoln, CA 95648 Directions (916) 782-2146
Roseville Cardiology11971 Heritage Oak Pl Ste 7/8, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (916) 782-2146
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very through in his assessments and interaction and explanation. He is very knowledgeable and spends time to listen to you! Very good person and great doctor! Highly recommend!!!!!
About Dr. Stephen Peters, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
