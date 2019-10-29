Dr. Stephen Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Perkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Perkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Perkins works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Christine L. Kelley, MD170 W 106th St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 575-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perkins?
Dr. Perkins did my rhinoplasty, septoplasty, and chin implant. I'm only 3 months post op, but I'm very happy with my results already. I can't wait to see what my results look like a year out. He does several follow up visits within the year after your surgery, which is something I really appreciate. I recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Stephen Perkins, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1700834637
Education & Certifications
- Gaylon McCollough
- Ind University Hosps
- St Vincent Hospital Of Indianapolis
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Depauw University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.