Dr. Stephen Perkins, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Southeast Eye Center7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 588-0811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Maryville628 SMITHVIEW DR, Maryville, TN 37803 Directions (865) 588-0811
Southeastern Retina Assoc2020 Kay St Fl 2, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 579-3999
University Eye Specialists P.c.140 Capital Dr Fl 2, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 244-2020
Southeastern Retina Associates3101 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 581-1271
Crossville1051 Genesis Rd # 103, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (865) 588-0811
Harriman1855 Tanner Way Ste 120, Harriman, TN 37748 Directions (865) 588-0811
Oak Ridge575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 202, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 588-0811
Sevierville1017 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 588-0811
Southeastern Retina Associates1124 E Weisgarber Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-0811
Chapman Commons4536 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 588-0811
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Quiet, kind, brilliant. Retina issues are serious and scary. I was blessed to have Dr. Perkins as my surgeon and guide me through the recovery process. He's a rock star!
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Perkins has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
