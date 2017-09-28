Overview

Dr. Stephen Perkins, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Perkins works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Knoxville, TN, Morristown, TN, Crossville, TN, Harriman, TN, Oak Ridge, TN and Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.