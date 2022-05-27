See All Family Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Overview

Dr. Stephen Perez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Perez works at Primary Care Physicians of Hollywood in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Back To Comfort LLC
    6517 Taft St, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-9191
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Ocean Walk North LLC
    2701 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-9191

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Atherosclerosis
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Perez is a great doctor. The only issue is to get an appointment with him because he is so busy. But there is always a nurse practitioner who can also help and works with him as well. The best way to get an appointment done is to go direct to the office in Pompano Beach.
    AmaryliS Barbosa — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Perez, DO

    Family Medicine
    English, Spanish
    1689101933
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Perez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

