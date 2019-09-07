Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pereira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Hackensack Office90 Prospect Ave Ste 1D, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pereira is an excellent surgeon. I have had two procedures with him and my recovery was rapid and unremarkable. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Stephen Pereira, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack U Med Ctr
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Wesleyan University
Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pereira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pereira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.