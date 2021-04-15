Dr. Pelton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Pelton, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pelton, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Locations
Barrington Park Dermatological Associates PC220 Linden Oaks Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 271-2070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend him now that I need his expertise again after approximately 43 years have gone bye. Especially after learning that he and Mrs.Pelton share the same faith as I.
About Dr. Stephen Pelton, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.