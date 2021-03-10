Dr. Stephen Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Patterson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Patterson works at
Locations
Indian River Medical Center3555 10th Ct Ste 200B, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 226-4810
Moffitt Cancer Center12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (888) 663-3488
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing him since September 2019 for my breast cancer. Very thorough and knowledgeable. The care I am receiving from Dr. Patterson and Cleveland Clinic’s ScullyWelsh Cancer Center is wonderful. I live over an hour away but gladly make the drive for my treatments.
About Dr. Stephen Patterson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194748905
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
