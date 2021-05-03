Dr. Stephen Parey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Parey, MD
Dr. Stephen Parey, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center, Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence and Wayne Medical Center.
Locations
Middle Tenn. Ent. Specialists927 N James M Campbell Blvd Ste 101, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 380-9166
Middle Tennessee ENT Specialists1222 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 380-9166
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
- Wayne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My family and I have been under Dr. Parey's care for over 30 years. Simply the best in the business all around. No nonsense approach to problems and treatments. Great staff. Helpful and friendly. Multiple locations too.
About Dr. Stephen Parey, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093753626
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Parey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parey.
