Overview

Dr. Stephen Parazin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Parazin works at Boylston Orthopaedic Surgery in Chestnut Hill, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Spinal Fusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.