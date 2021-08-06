Dr. Stephen Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Padgett, MD
Dr. Stephen Padgett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA.
Charles E Padgett & Rose Kennedy Mds1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 405, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-7524
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Wonderful MD, so kind, took time and listened. Explained everything, not long wait and could get me in asap when I called
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Padgett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padgett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
