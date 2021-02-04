Dr. Pacifico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Pacifico, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Pacifico, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maryville, TN.
Dr. Pacifico works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emotional Health and Recovery907 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (877) 777-8970
-
2
Blount Senior Care Partners250 Bmh Physicians Office Bldg, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5244
-
3
Proffitt James D MD701 Morganton Square Dr, Maryville, TN 37801 Directions (865) 980-5244
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pacifico?
Dr. Pacifico has recently restored a large measure of my quality of life. He is thoroughly professional, up to date on current medical procedures and is head & shoulders above so many physicians & surgeons of today. He repaired my inguinal hernia 6 days ago and I feel like a new man. I was completely kept in the loop of treatment and what to expect and how to proceed afterwards. This made my 20th procedure/surgery and it was the best overall. God bless you Dr. Pacifico - this world needs many more like you sir!
About Dr. Stephen Pacifico, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1093026627
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacifico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacifico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacifico works at
Dr. Pacifico has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacifico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacifico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacifico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacifico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacifico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.