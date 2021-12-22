Dr. Stephen Overstreet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overstreet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Overstreet, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Overstreet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 300, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Very nice and compassionate physician Ability to explain procedures in a thoroughly manner that is easily comprehendable
- Gastroenterology
- University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Overstreet has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overstreet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Overstreet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overstreet.
