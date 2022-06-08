See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD

Urology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Overholser works at Georgia Urology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Urology
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-1844
  2. 2
    Mn Urology
    7500 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 927-6501
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 252-5206

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2022
    The Dr. listens and explains everything with care. Ask questions, as he will answer them, unlike many doctors. Ask more questions, especially if a procedure is suggested or scheduled. There is a lot to know, and the doctor doesn't mind explaining.
    Gary Gordijn — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265676654
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Overholser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Overholser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Overholser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Overholser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Overholser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overholser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Overholser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Overholser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

