Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Osborn works at
Locations
-
1
Donald B Lathrop MD2500 Hospital Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborn?
I have been a patient of Dr. Osborn for many years. I think the true test of how much you trust your doctor is "who would you send your mother to?" Well, after my 90 year old mom had a car accident and the hospital found nothing wrong with her, I sent her to Dr. Osborn. He had her get new x-rays, and found four broken ribs. He treated her, and gave her advice which led to her full recovery. He took care of my mom as if she were his own mother. You will not find better care anywhere.
About Dr. Stephen Osborn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1407928021
Education & Certifications
- Knee and Sports Medicine Fellowship, Memorial Hospital, Long Beach, Ca.
- University Of Chicago (General Surgery), Loyola University (Orthopedic Surgery)
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Seattle University/University Of Washington
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborn works at
Dr. Osborn has seen patients for Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.