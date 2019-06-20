Overview

Dr. Stephen Orr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Orr works at Spectrum Eye Care in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.