Dr. Stephen Orlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Radnor, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Orlin works at UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH SYSTEM in Radnor, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.