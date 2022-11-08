Dr. Stephen Onesti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onesti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Onesti, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Onesti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Onesti works at
Locations
Neurological Surgery PC100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 632-7050Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 Stephen T Onesti M D Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-9031
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onesti?
Dr Onesti is so caring and thoughtful. He discussed options for me before I may have to resort to surgery. He went out of his way to have professionals in a new procedure reach out to me. He is a wonderful doctor and a wonderful person. Thank you Dr. Onesti
About Dr. Stephen Onesti, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1114912458
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Harvard Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onesti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onesti accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onesti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onesti speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Onesti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onesti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onesti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onesti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.