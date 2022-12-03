Dr. Stephen Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Oh, MD
Dr. Stephen Oh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
Stephen Oh MD341 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Oh is an intelligent grounded practician that one can trust.
About Dr. Stephen Oh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1467511428
Education & Certifications
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.