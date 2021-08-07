Dr. Stephen Ofori-Kwakye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofori-Kwakye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ofori-Kwakye, MD
Dr. Stephen Ofori-Kwakye, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Neurosrgery Ctr Sthwest Oklhom3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 303, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 353-6000
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
Had fusion surgery C5-6, 6-7, 7 and T1, had problems swallowing never went away. He paralyzed a vocal cord, and partially paralyzed my throat and valve to stomach. Have had to sleep at an incline to reduce gerd. Had fusion plate over 3 vertibray rip through throat, had to have reconstructive surgery, spent 30+ days in Phoenix AZ and spent 9 weeks on a feeding tube. BIGGEST MISTAKE EVER.
About Dr. Stephen Ofori-Kwakye, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Tagalog
- 1013975580
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ofori-Kwakye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofori-Kwakye accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ofori-Kwakye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ofori-Kwakye has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ofori-Kwakye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ofori-Kwakye speaks French and Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofori-Kwakye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofori-Kwakye.
