Dr. Stephen Oehlers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Oehlers works at Compunet Clinical Laboratories in Springfield, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.