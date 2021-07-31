Overview

Dr. Stephen Odom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They completed their residency with Spectrum Hlth-Blodgett Campus, General Surgery



Dr. Odom works at Wellstar Trauma Acute Care Surgery in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.