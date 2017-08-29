See All Ophthalmologists in Dubuque, IA
Ophthalmology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Odaibo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dubuque, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital.

Dr. Odaibo works at Dubuque Medical Associates in Dubuque, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-state Surgery Center LLC
    1500 Associates Dr Fl 2, Dubuque, IA 52002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (563) 584-4415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercyone Dubuque Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 29, 2017
    Dr. Odaibo is a superior talented person with amazing numerous accomplishments in a comparatively few years. Along with Dr. Odaibo’s educational, medical, natural talents, and experiences he takes time to give genuine kind personable attention to we who come to him for skillful treatment.
    Evelyn Duesbury — Aug 29, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Odaibo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yoruba
    NPI Number
    • 1174840920
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ. Michigan/Ann Arbor, Kellogg Eye Ctr--Medical Retina
    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Uab--Mathematics Fast-Track Program
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
