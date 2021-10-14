See All Hand Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Stephen O'Connell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity

Dr. O'Connell works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Eisenhower Medical Center

Hand Conditions
Hand Tendon Repair
Hand Conditions
Hand Tendon Repair

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Based on 32 ratings
    Oct 14, 2021
    I am a 62 yo female who broke her wrist playing pickleball. I have had the most excellent and caring care. Dr O Connelly, his PA Andrew Allen, and DOC OT, have taken me through a severely broken wrist to a speedy recovery. I am just 6 weeks post op and am moving very well. A few more weeks and I will be back at pickleball, hiking, biking, swimming, water all and much more. I am already back at some of it. The kind attention that Andrew Allen gives is amazing. He explains everything so well and with compassion. Dr. O Connelly is a skilled surgeon that I highly recommend. The entire staff, from every front desk person, to the well qualified Occupational Therapists have played a part in this rave review. I am quite happy. I will certainly use them again, hoping I don't need to though, and highly recommend them to everyone.
    JoAnn W — Oct 14, 2021
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    English
    1831114966
    Indiana Center For Surgery and Rehabilitation Of The Hand and Upper Extremity
    University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Notre Dame
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
