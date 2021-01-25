Overview

Dr. Stephen O'Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. O'Brien works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.