Overview

Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Nogan works at Sullivan Centre in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Lip Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.