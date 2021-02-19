Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD
Dr. Stephen Nogan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.
The Sullivan Centre7706 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 366-8175
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a rhinoplasty to reshape the tip of my nose. I was very nervous about going through the whole process, and the possibility of it not turning out as I had hoped. Dr. Nogan explained exactly what he would do & made me feel very comfortable. Actually, he went above & beyond to make me feel comfortable - He stopped by to speak with me the morning of the surgery just to go over everything one last time & he texted me after the surgery to check in. I’m so happy I chose Dr. Nogan - I am thrilled with the results! He is the real deal. Don’t waste time or money with someone else. I would recommend him to anyone I know. Thanks again Dr. Nogan! ??
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1285922179
- Ohio State University
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Nogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nogan has seen patients for Broken Nose, Facial Fracture and Lip Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nogan.
