Dr. Stephen Nigh, MD
Dr. Stephen Nigh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Nigh works at
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-6560
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Nigh knew exactly what I needed from a medical professional when I was referred to have him as my radiation oncologist. As a young woman going through breast cancer I was scared and have already been through so much when I got to him. He was compassionate, understanding, brilliant and was determined to get me well. I miss my appointments with him. He is the best thing to happen to the radiation oncology department at the hospital.
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- Radiation Oncology
