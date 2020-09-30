Overview

Dr. Stephen Neuberger, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Neuberger works at ADVOCATE MEDICAL GROUP PLASTIC & RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.