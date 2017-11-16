Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pediatric Neurologists
- LA
- Jefferson
- Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD
Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Jefferson, LA. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital, Tulane Medical Center and Women's And Children's Hospital.
Dr. Nelson Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Michael R. Boh Center for Child Development1319 Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
- Women's And Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD Testing
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Baclofen Pump Therapy
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Chiari's Deformity
- View other providers who treat Chronic Headache
- View other providers who treat Chronic Intractable Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Developmental Delay
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Encephalomyelitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genetic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genetic Fetal Risks
- View other providers who treat Genetic Predisposition to Autism
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Infantile Spasms
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intractable Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Movement Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurological Testing
- View other providers who treat Newborn Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Obesity
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Refractory Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Separation Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson Jr?
Wonderful doctor, recommend to everyone!
About Dr. Stephen Nelson Jr, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1497787741
Education & Certifications
- Child Neurology, Standford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA
- Wilford Hall Medical Center, USAF
- Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland AFB, TX
- University of California, San Diego
- Calif State U
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson Jr works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.