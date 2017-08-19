See All Pediatricians in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (20)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at Stephen Nelson MD PA in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main office
    5601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 525-2161
  2. 2
    Tyrone
    7855 38th Ave N Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 525-2161
  3. 3
    Tracy S Fansler MD LLC
    11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 210, Largo, FL 33778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 525-2161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
  • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?

    Aug 19, 2017
    Dr. Nelson is the most amazing Pediatrician in Tampa Bay. He is soft spoken and kind and truly cares about the health of children.
    — Aug 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nelson to family and friends

    Dr. Nelson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nelson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447209721
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.