Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main office5601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 525-2161
-
2
Tyrone7855 38th Ave N Ste 200, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 525-2161
-
3
Tracy S Fansler MD LLC11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 210, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (727) 525-2161
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Dr. Nelson is the most amazing Pediatrician in Tampa Bay. He is soft spoken and kind and truly cares about the health of children.
About Dr. Stephen Nelson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1447209721
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colgate University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.