Dr. Stephen Nalbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Nalbach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2441
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very skeptical about having back surgery. I’ve always been told not to have it done so I suffered many years with pain on a daily basis. I was referred by my pain management doctor to see Dr.Nalbach. We talked and I asked him about options and when I asked him if I took one of the options if I would be back in a few years for surgery he said not in so many words possible. I loved his honesty. I had a pinched nerve, slipped disc, a bulging disc and lots of pain. Dr. Nalbach performed two surgeries one on October 31st 2022 and one on November 2nd and within a week I was up walking. I was amazed by how fast I was doing. Dr. Nalbach’s office staff are polite and very helpful and compassionate. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr.Nalbach to my family and friends. I would myself return for future surgeries. Thank you for a pain free life of back pain Dr.Nalbach. Great job.
About Dr. Stephen Nalbach, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Binghamton NY State Hosp
- Neurosurgery
