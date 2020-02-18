Overview

Dr. Stephen Nagengast, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center and Nemaha County Hospital.



Dr. Nagengast works at General Surgery Associates LLC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.