Dr. Stephen Munns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Munns, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Munns, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Munns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Kansas City Surgical Center10730 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munns?
Dr. Munn's work replacing my knee was outstanding. Four years later no pain, no limping, no problems. I've recommended Dr. Munns to friends, relatives and coworkers. If I have another issue, I will choose Dr. Munns in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Stephen Munns, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144339136
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Hospital La Crosse
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munns accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munns works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Munns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.