See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Stephen Munns, MD

Sports Medicine
3.3 (28)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Munns, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Munns works at South Kansas City Surgical Center in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Kansas City Surgical Center
    10730 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 03, 2021
    Dr. Munn's work replacing my knee was outstanding. Four years later no pain, no limping, no problems. I've recommended Dr. Munns to friends, relatives and coworkers. If I have another issue, I will choose Dr. Munns in a heartbeat.
    About Dr. Stephen Munns, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144339136
    Education & Certifications

    • Lutheran Hospital La Crosse
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Munns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munns works at South Kansas City Surgical Center in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Munns’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Munns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

