Dr. Stephen Mulrooney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mulrooney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College
Dr. Mulrooney works at
Locations
Staten Island Gastroenterology and Hepatology4106 Hylan Blvd Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 226-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Mulrooney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Troy, Ny
- Internal Medicine
