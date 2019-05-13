Dr. Stephen Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mueller, MD
Dr. Stephen Mueller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Medhealth- Methodist Charlton Senior Care3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 440, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 296-8888
-
2
Methodist Lung Consultants3450 W Wheatland 440 Po Box Rd Ste 440, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 296-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mueller and his staff has provided excellent care to our family members for over five years. We have learned from his advice, benefited from his accurate diagnosis/treatment, and trust his insight. The office experience has always been efficient, friendly, and professional.
About Dr. Stephen Mueller, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1669692802
Education & Certifications
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Macalester College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mueller has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mueller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
