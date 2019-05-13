Overview

Dr. Stephen Mueller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Mueller works at Methodist Lung Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.