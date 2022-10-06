Dr. Stephen Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Moskowitz, MD
Dr. Stephen Moskowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their residency with Philadelphia Chld Guid Clin
Dr Stephen Moskowitz MD1999 N University Dr Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 721-2200
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Moskowitz has always listened to me, we have communicated & talked, if we haven't it was because of myself holding back, not the doctor. Over the years as i have improved it was because of Dr. Moskowitz, his steady caring staff (whom have stayed w/him all these many years) & his office therapist, Adele Millman. I have been very happily helped by the doctor and all the people surrounding him. Look forward to doing the same. I trust him and love him for his help and understanding.
About Dr. Stephen Moskowitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1265478523
- Philadelphia Chld Guid Clin
- Saskatoon City Hosp
- Psychiatry
Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
