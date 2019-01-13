Dr. Stephen Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Morrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Morrison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Morrison works at
Locations
20 Mile Urgent Care & Family Medicine11355 S Parker Rd Unit 103, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 974-7210
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Caring and Knowledgeable
About Dr. Stephen Morrison, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104901180
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.