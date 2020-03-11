Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Morris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Locations
-
1
Psychcounsel LLC1112 Ocean Dr Ste 102, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 245-1189
-
2
LifeStance Health1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 270, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (424) 284-2440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a pediatrician and provide a lot of mental health care to adolescents. Over the years I’ve worked with many psychiatrists and none compare to Dr Morris. He has the deepest knowledge of mental health medications and he is an exceptional therapist. That is rare these days.
About Dr. Stephen Morris, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1679547673
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.