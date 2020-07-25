Dr. Stephen Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Morris, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
Savannah Center for Respiratory Critical Care and Sleep Medicine4700 Waters Ave Ste 507, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You won’t meet a doctor who genuinely cares more than Dr. Morris. He listens to your concerns and answers questions without being in a hurry. Hands down the best doctor ever.
About Dr. Stephen Morris, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1538104567
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University | Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.