Overview

Dr. Stephen Montoya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Montoya works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.