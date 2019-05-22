Dr. Stephen Monnig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monnig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Monnig, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Monnig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Monnig works at
Locations
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4361
- 2 1025 Saint Joseph Ln Ste 1, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 864-4040
Continuing Care Hospital Inc1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (606) 330-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monnig?
Had my first kidney stone on a friday, after going to ER (3) times in (4) days and being referred to an absent urologist in Georgetown, Dr. Monnig agreed to see me on short notice. Once he saw/spoke with my wife and myself he freed himself up and performed the procedure 2hrs later. He absolutely did not have to do that... but he did. The stone had not moved in 5 days and would have caused major issues if not treated immediately. That is the true definition of a good doctor as well as a damn good human being. I cannot thank him enough. I would highly recommend this urologist. Thanks again Dr. Monnig!
About Dr. Stephen Monnig, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790703007
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monnig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monnig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monnig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monnig has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monnig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Monnig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monnig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monnig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monnig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.