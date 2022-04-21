See All Psychiatrists in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Stephen Moe, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stephen Moe, MD

Psychiatry
2 (16)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stephen Moe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    8400 E Prentice Ave Ph 1500, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 532-0460

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Moe?

Apr 21, 2022
I was referred to Dr. Moe by my Workmen’s Comp. provider for symptoms of PTSD, and panic attacks. Dr. Moe was very professional and listened to all my concerns/symptoms. He recommended medication which significantly improved my mental health and my physical symptoms associated with re-traumatization of my PTSD. I would definitely recommend Dr. Moe and after Workmen’s Comp., I would even continue to see him.
MK — Apr 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Stephen Moe, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Moe, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Moe to family and friends

Dr. Moe's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Moe

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Moe, MD.

About Dr. Stephen Moe, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1740389592
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Moe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Moe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Stephen Moe, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.