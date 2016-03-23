Dr. Stephen Mock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mock, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Everett, WA.
Locations
1
Everett Clinic Heart & Vascular3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 339-5443Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center3927 Rucker Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 317-3950Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
3
The Everett Clinic Pllc21401 72nd Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 412-1780Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great communication skills!
About Dr. Stephen Mock, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144488503
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Mock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mock has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mock.
