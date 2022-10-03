Dr. Miyasato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Miyasato, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Miyasato, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Miyasato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stephen K. Miyasato M.d. Inc.99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 105, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miyasato?
Oh my goodness if you have a few minutes please take time out to read my experience with Dr Miyasato a couple of months ago I tripped over my own feet and fell. I was resting one of the local hospitals. And then I was transferred in between Dr Miyasato was notified. He called me several times to see how I was doing as my injury was very serious. When I was released his office called to set up telehealth. I spoke to him a couple of times. He suggested that I go see a specialist which had to do with my back, and then after he got that report and his office did all of the arrangement I had nothing to do with it so it made it so great. I was in pain and I don’t know anybody that’s in pain that wants to deal with calling her doctors office and trying to get a date especially when you’re in pain. So, Dr Miyasato made this call himself. I saw the specialist. They specialize and Dr Miyasato did communicate and I had to go see a another specialist in a different category and again Dr. Miyasato
About Dr. Stephen Miyasato, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1477536563
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyasato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyasato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyasato works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyasato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyasato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyasato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyasato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.