Overview

Dr. Stephen Mitrosky, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clarion, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clarion Hospital and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Mitrosky works at UPMC Community Medicine Clarion in Clarion, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.