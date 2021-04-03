Dr. Stephen Mitrosky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitrosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mitrosky, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mitrosky, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clarion, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clarion Hospital and Upmc Northwest.
Dr. Mitrosky works at
Locations
Clarion Community Medicine-upmc22681 Route 68, Clarion, PA 16214 Directions (814) 226-6909
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarion Hospital
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitrosky?
100% satisfied with Dr. Mitrosky. He's perhaps the only doctor I've even known who was actually happier than me after I chose a new lifestyle and diet.
About Dr. Stephen Mitrosky, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245279546
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitrosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitrosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitrosky has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitrosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitrosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitrosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitrosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitrosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.