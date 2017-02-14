Overview

Dr. Stephen Mitchell, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Vancouver Clinic 87th Avenue Clinic in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.