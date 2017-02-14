Dr. Stephen Mitchell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mitchell, DO
Dr. Stephen Mitchell, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
The Vancouver Clinic Inc Ps700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
Providence Medical Group5211 NE Glisan St Bldg C, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-6601
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
He's a good, thorough and fair physician
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.