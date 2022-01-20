Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
1
Gastroenterology Consultants of Boca Raton951 NW 13th St Ste 2E, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 368-3455Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:45am - 4:45pm
2
Borland-Groover Clinic4675 Linton Blvd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 245-4550
3
Boynton Beach Office10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 103, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 245-4550
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- American Pioneer
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Miller's office staff was efficient. I was seen on time. Dr. Miller allowed me to ask my questions, and he listened to my concerns. His answers reflected thought and caring. I was not rushed. His physical exam seemed thorough. I feel I have found a gastroenterologist to take care of me.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1598773574
- University Of Chicago Ibd Fellowship February 2010
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Emory University
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enteritis, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.