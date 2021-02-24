Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Intermountain Heart Center5292 S College Dr Ste 201, Murray, UT 84123 Directions (801) 281-4278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Magna3665 S 8400 W Ste 240, Magna, UT 84044 Directions (801) 281-4278
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller saved my life when he found that my widow maker artery was over 80% occluded! If it weren't for him I know I would be dead! He also treats both my mother and grandmother and I wouldn't have it any other way!
About Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1578514477
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- University of Utah
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.