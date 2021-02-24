Overview

Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Intermountain Heart Center in Murray, UT with other offices in Magna, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.