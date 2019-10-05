Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Cosmetic & Reconstructive Plastic Surgery Pllc5187 US Route 60 Ste 9, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 525-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good about Dr. Miller and his staff. His office staff Kristie and Lisa are excellent and very accommodating. Dr. Miller was very patient with me and listened to my concerns. I scheduled 3 procedures with him for one surgery at St. Mary's and I'm only 11 days out from Post-Op but very pleased. I still need time to heal and bruising to go away but everything I asked for looks like it will be achieved. I've already had two follow up appointments and he always takes the time to answer any questions. He has assured me that my healing progress is right on target. I never feel rushed and feel that he truly listens and cares about his patients. When I leave he always states if you have any more concerns or questions don't hesitate to call the office. Wish there were a lot more doctors like him.
About Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
