Dr. Stephen Miller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Huntington Plastic Surgery, Huntington, WV in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cosmetic & Reconstructive Plastic Surgery Pllc
    5187 US Route 60 Ste 9, Huntington, WV 25705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 525-7111

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 05, 2019
    I can't say enough good about Dr. Miller and his staff. His office staff Kristie and Lisa are excellent and very accommodating. Dr. Miller was very patient with me and listened to my concerns. I scheduled 3 procedures with him for one surgery at St. Mary's and I'm only 11 days out from Post-Op but very pleased. I still need time to heal and bruising to go away but everything I asked for looks like it will be achieved. I've already had two follow up appointments and he always takes the time to answer any questions. He has assured me that my healing progress is right on target. I never feel rushed and feel that he truly listens and cares about his patients. When I leave he always states if you have any more concerns or questions don't hesitate to call the office. Wish there were a lot more doctors like him.
    jmnteddy — Oct 05, 2019
    About Dr. Stephen Miller, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336194935
    Education & Certifications

    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Huntington Plastic Surgery, Huntington, WV in Huntington, WV. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

